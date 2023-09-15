Maple Street lot

Developer Larry Feiner’s planned-unit-development application for Maple Street Apartments was approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission, but needs final City Council approval to move forward.

The Hailey City Council on Monday was prepared to hold the second reading of an ordinance approving a 32.5-foot, 18-unit, two-building apartment project on the south end of River Street—along with two requested density waivers— but the discussion was canceled after the developer failed to reach an agreement with the city by the scheduled meeting time as to how many units would be deed-restricted.

Wood River Valley resident Larry Feiner is currently building a two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near Friedman Memorial Airport. To house the dealership’s future employees—who will be recruited from within the community, the developer said—Feiner proposed the Maple Street Apartments at 51 West Maple St. and hired architect Owen Scanlon to design the project.

On May 1, a smaller-scale, 30-foot-tall version of the Maple Street project received unanimous design-review approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission, allowing Feiner to apply for a building permit with the city. In June, however, the applicant team discovered that at least one of the buildings would need to be at least 32 feet tall due to the lot’s change in grade from corner to corner—conflicting with the city’s 30-foot maximum building height on South River Street. The team reapplied for a planned-unit-development agreement, a type of arrangement that gives developers more leeway with height and size if they agree to provide some type of community benefit, such as park space or deed-restricted housing units.

Developer Larry Feiner’s planned-unit-development application for the Maple Street Apartments was approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on July 17, but needs final City Council approval to move forward.

