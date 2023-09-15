Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 16, 2023
Developer Larry Feiner’s planned-unit-development application for the Maple Street Apartments was approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on July 17, but needs final City Council approval to move forward.
The Hailey City Council on Monday was prepared to hold the second reading of an ordinance approving a 32.5-foot, 18-unit, two-building apartment project on the south end of River Street—along with two requested density waivers— but the discussion was canceled after the developer failed to reach an agreement with the city by the scheduled meeting time as to how many units would be deed-restricted.
Wood River Valley resident Larry Feiner is currently building a two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near Friedman Memorial Airport. To house the dealership’s future employees—who will be recruited from within the community, the developer said—Feiner proposed the Maple Street Apartments at 51 West Maple St. and hired architect Owen Scanlon to design the project.
On May 1, a smaller-scale, 30-foot-tall version of the Maple Street project received unanimous design-review approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission, allowing Feiner to apply for a building permit with the city. In June, however, the applicant team discovered that at least one of the buildings would need to be at least 32 feet tall due to the lot’s change in grade from corner to corner—conflicting with the city’s 30-foot maximum building height on South River Street. The team reapplied for a planned-unit-development agreement, a type of arrangement that gives developers more leeway with height and size if they agree to provide some type of community benefit, such as park space or deed-restricted housing units.
In August, renderings presented to the City Council by Scanlon depicted two three-story buildings on a 0.47-acre lot at the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. The development would offer a total of 15 two-bedroom units between 820-850 square feet and three studio units around 480 square feet, with a small portion of one building reaching 32 feet 6 inches, Scanlon told the council.
Feiner’s new PUD application asked to build over the 30-foot limit and to build on a half-acre lot, which is below the city’s required 1-acre minimum. In exchange for the height and lot-size waivers, he pledged to deed-restrict six units in perpetuity—reserving them for local employees making under 120% of the area median income, or between $67,000 and $80,000 annually—regardless of who owns the property in the future.
On Aug. 25, the city issued Feiner a building permit for the original 30-foot-tall building plan. Scanlon told the Mountain Express on Tuesday that initial construction—utilities installation, excavation work and concrete footing—is underway on the lot, and framing work and slab-foundation construction is up next. If Feiner and the city reach an agreement by the Oct. 23 council meeting, Maple Street Apartments would be built to 32 feet, 6 inches; if not, Feiner will “stay under 30 feet,” Scanlon said over the phone.
Scanlon said he and Feiner met with City Attorney Chris Simms and Robyn Davis last week to try to craft a “legal binding document,” but without success. As of Thursday, Feiner had not yet agreed to the city’s request to reserve “18 units for deed-restricted housing and give (Feiner) access to 12 units for his business as long as he owns the building,” Scanlon said.
“We’d like to be able to come to an agreement with the city that everyone’s comfortable with. But I’m not sure (when) that will happen,” he said. “My client wants to use all 18 units for (dealership employees). The document that the city’s prepared says the city can keep using the building forever—he doesn’t agree with that.”
Architect addresses criticism over design, ‘conflict of interest’
The Maple Street development has generated a fair amount of controversy from River Street residents concerned about its height and scale—and the precedent they said the waivers would set—as well as Scanlon’s role as a Hailey P&Z commissioner.
Due to his position on the P&Z, Scanlon has recused himself from voting on the Maple Street Apartments this summer. Some critics of the project have called his presentations to the council a “glaring conflict of interest.”
One such critic—Hailey resident Alycia Cavadi—walked out of Hailey City Hall with two other residents on Monday after learning the discussion had been postponed.
In August, Cavadi argued that Scanlon’s role put undue pressure on other P&Z members who might have felt uncomfortable objecting to the project. She proceeded to criticize Scanlon’s body language, to the displeasure of Simms.
“Mr. Scanlon is standing with arms crossed in a perceptively intimidating manner,” she said. “The message is clear. Hire the right, connected architect and the developer can get any project through P&Z.”
Simms said he hesitated “to even dignify that personal attack on Mr. Scanlon, who has years of volunteer work with the city.”
“We’ve reviewed this for conflict of interest issues and there are none,” Simms retorted on Aug. 28.
At the same meeting, a handful of residents voiced displeasure over the size of the development, the waivers requested, increased traffic and limited parking spaces, which they said would cause property values to decrease. Some said they worried about their kids biking to the city’s ice rink or skate park, and others asked for a traffic study.
Hailey resident Tom Dixon asked the city to follow its one-acre lot-size minimum in order to protect water quality and reduce water use.
“Does anyone know how many children live between West Cedar and West Elm? It’s about 15. And you’re about to increase car capacity by 70%,” he said.
He also said he shared Cavadi’s opinion.
“I definitely want to call attention to the conflict of interest with Mr. Scanlon,” he said.
Neighbor Carol Thompson said she thought the project should be redrawn to fit the lot size and advised against “protecting developers who don’t live here instead of taxpaying homeowners.”
“Why have building codes in place if all you have to do is get a variance to change that?” she asked.
Neighbor Robert Richardson doubted the project would “pass” if it were in Ketchum.
“This is not business zoning,” he said. “This project will absolutely block the sun for the neighbors to the north. They will no longer have sunlight in the winter, for a good portion of the year.”
Despite the opposition, Scanlon, council members and Mayor Burke said that the benefits of a perpetual deed-restriction offset the buildings’ bulk.
“It’s not a lot we’re asking for,” Scanlon said. “I should qualify this. All these units are deed-restricted. Everybody who lives in these units are going to work in the Wood River Valley.”
“This goes back to our request that we’ve made all along, for public-private partnerships,” Burke remarked. “This meets our goal.”
Councilman Sam Linnet said this was the type of project the city had been looking for “for these last four years,” and remarked how rare it was to see developers provide housing for their own employees.
“We desperately need community housing. A third of these planned units are going to be deed-restricted in perpetuity—that’s about twice the percentage of community housing (units) across the entire city (housing stock),” he said.
Councilman Juan Martinez said he felt for the neighbors, “especially when they are going to be (dealing) with this project forever,” and was slightly worried about “how smushed it will be,” but thought the south part of River Street could accommodate more growth.
“My job is to decide between waivers and public benefits. Two and a half feet (of extra height) for six units is an easy tradeoff, coming from a standpoint of moving around and trying to find housing for myself,” he said.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said “maybe the bulky design should be changed and stepped back” and asked for more assurance that the buildings will not “change into” the Ketch I and II buildings in Ketchum. There, she said she had heard that tenants have been forced out due to “rents being raised.”
Thea also said she is concerned about sunlight getting blocked.
“Maybe we need to go back to the drawing board, change shadowing and (shading regulations),” she said.
“Sunlight will get blocked, it just will. It’s unfortunate, but there is nothing in the city ordinance that says we have to provide sunlight on other (owner’s) properties,” Scanlon told the Express on Thursday. “That ground has sat empty for a very, very long time. My question to (neighbors) is, what did you think would be built there? I mean, if you look around, every piece of bare ground in the city of Hailey right now is being built on for family housing. “
Scanlon also noted that he’s been criticized for his dual roles as a P&Z commissioner and an architect who has represented other developers in the past.
“You know, I’ve been in this movie before. I understand why those people are upset, I do. But we’re not asking for anything illegal like they assert we are. There are no back-room deals, secret handshakes,” he said. “I think I get my feet held as close to the fire as anyone else, maybe even more.
“We would love to make the neighbors happy and give the city six dedicated units forever, but it’s just a big, big ask, and we’re not quite there yet.” ￼
