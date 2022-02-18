Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has announced the 2021 International Award recipients from the Sun Valley area.
Lisa Turnure, who serves both Sun Valley and Seattle, was recognized with the Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence award, presented to fewer than 1% of Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
James Kuehn was recognized with the International President’s Elite award, placing him in the top 1% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
Deborah Sievers and Jeannie Kiel received the International President’s Circle award, placing them in the top 7% of all Coldwell Banker agents internationally.
Cindy Theobald, Matt Christian and Shane Carden received the International Diamond Society award, given to agents in the top 12% internationally.
Ned Burns, Janine Bear, Suzanne Walsh and Doug Niedrich were recognized with the International Sterling Society award, for agents in the top 18% internationally.
Shay Buxton Real Estate received the International Sterling Society award, given to teams in the top 37% internationally.
