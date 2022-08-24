Ketchum Construction, Aug. 2022

The city of Ketchum is considering making changes to its development regulations to encourage projects that could enhance vitality by providing housing and commercial space.

The city of Ketchum is again moving forward with an initiative to change development regulations for the downtown core and some surrounding areas to promote commercial vitality and higher-density housing that could serve full-time residents.

Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-1 on Aug. 16 to recommend that the City Council consider approving an interim ordinance that would alter development standards in various Ketchum zoning districts. If approved by the City Council, the interim ordinance would be in effect for up to one year, allowing the city time to develop and approve a set of longer-term changes to the code.

At issue is an effort by city planners to respond to new development downtown that does not meet the city’s goals of procuring mixed-use projects that include higher-density housing and adequate commercial space for stores and restaurants—as well as preserving existing housing. In the spring, the P&Z approved an emergency ordinance aimed at achieving the same goals, but City Council members did not pass it, advising staff that they wanted more community input that could be steered toward a less-rushed interim ordinance.

Ketchum faces “a big lift” to build, preserve or convert the number of long-term housing units the city has determined it needs, Senior Planner Morgan Landers said.

