The city of Ketchum is again moving forward with an initiative to change development regulations for the downtown core and some surrounding areas to promote commercial vitality and higher-density housing that could serve full-time residents.
Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-1 on Aug. 16 to recommend that the City Council consider approving an interim ordinance that would alter development standards in various Ketchum zoning districts. If approved by the City Council, the interim ordinance would be in effect for up to one year, allowing the city time to develop and approve a set of longer-term changes to the code.
At issue is an effort by city planners to respond to new development downtown that does not meet the city’s goals of procuring mixed-use projects that include higher-density housing and adequate commercial space for stores and restaurants—as well as preserving existing housing. In the spring, the P&Z approved an emergency ordinance aimed at achieving the same goals, but City Council members did not pass it, advising staff that they wanted more community input that could be steered toward a less-rushed interim ordinance.
Senior Planner Morgan Landers told P&Z commissioners last week that the city subsequently held a community workshop on development regulations in June, followed by an online survey. Information from those outreach efforts was used in crafting the proposed interim ordinance, she said.
“Generally, people agreed we are not headed in the right direction,” she said.
The ordinance is being proposed to promote “a strong and diverse economy” and “a vibrant downtown,” Landers told the P&Z. Ketchum lost some 475 long-term rental and ownership housing units from 2000 to 2019, she said, and residential construction in the city has slowed considerably since 2010. As a result, the city has determined that it needs to build, preserve or convert to long-term usage some 65-100 housing units each year simply to meet the needs of the workforce, she said.
“We have a big lift ahead of us,” Landers said.
Meanwhile, the city’s population has increased, commercial space is inadequate and a shortage of housing—and workers—has led some businesses to close or reduce operating hours, she said. At the same time, too many developments feature high-end housing units kept as second homes that are rarely occupied, Landers said, with ground-floor commercial spaces that provide residential services.
The draft ordinance proposes five significant changes to Ketchum regulations. They include:
Establishing minimum residential densities in the Community Core, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zoning districts. One regulation would require that an all-residential project in the CC zone have a minimum of seven units per townsite.
Instituting rules to limit the ability to consolidate some lots, to discourage development of large, single-family homes instead of higher-density housing. A waiver would be required to consolidate lots in the General Residential-Low Density, Limited Residential and Short-Term Occupancy zones.
Adopting a “no net loss of units” policy that prohibits an overall reduction in the total number of housing units for projects that redevelop sites by demolishing existing housing or propose consolidation of units. Developers could seek a conditional use permit to reduce the number of units in a project.
Eliminating a requirement for parking spaces for individual retail units under 5,500 square feet in the CC and Tourist zones, and eliminating parking requirements for the first 5,500 square feet of office space in those zones.
Prohibiting single-family houses and ground-floor residential units with street frontage in specific downtown areas. The ordinance would also establish requirements for inclusion of ground-floor commercial space in some zones, as well as cap the size of residential units.
Landers said the proposed regulations aim to increase the inventories of housing and commercial units, which in turn could bring down soaring lease prices.
“This ordinance, on the housing and the commercial side, really tries to get at the supply side of the equation, so we can really move the needle on affordability,” she said.
In a public hearing, Ketchum resident Perry Boyle said he believes the city should update its entire zoning code and its comprehensive plan—a wide-ranging, community-driven document meant to guide land-use decisions—instead of approving a “mishmash” of changes.
“There’s no method to our madness,” he said.
In a written comment submitted to the P&Z, Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development, said he is concerned with the complexity of the ordinance.
“The logical outcome of this complexity will be to either discourage developments in the affected zones, or extend the time needed to bring a project forward,” he said.
Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, stated in a written comment an objection to one section of the draft ordinance that states “the design and uses” of projects subject to design review must “conform with the goals, policies and objectives of the comprehensive plan.” He said the requirement would add too much subjectivity to the P&Z’s review process.
Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba agreed.
“I struggle with that one,” she said.
Suzanne Frick, director of the city’s Planning & Building Department, said the section was included to ensure the goals of the comprehensive plan are considered in new development and that state law supports the practice.
“We know that there are disconnects between the zoning ordinance and the objectives of the comp plan,” she said. “So, what we are suggesting is this is just another tool in the toolbox.”
Commissioners Tim Carter and Neil Morrow agreed that the reference to P&Z’s ability to consider the comprehensive plan should be included in the draft ordinance for the City Council to consider.
Carter, Morrow and Commissioner Spencer Cordovano voted to advance the ordinance, while Moczygemba objected to the inclusion of the reference to the comprehensive plan. ￼
