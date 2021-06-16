In front of a popular Ketchum pizzeria and Italian restaurant, signs read, “Now Hiring. All positions.” At Sun Valley Resort—one of the largest employers in the area—some 80 job openings are posted online. In the newspaper classifieds, dozens of ads stream below the heading of “Help Wanted.”
As many Ketchum-area businesses continue to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are encountering another major challenge: a shortage of workers.
“We’re struggling like the rest of them,” said Chip Atkinson, co-owner of Atkinsons’ Markets, which has grocery stores in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue. “It’s tough.”
Atkinson said his company currently has 10-15 job openings at its stores, mostly entry-level positions such as cashiers, deli staff and service workers. Most upper-level positions are held by loyal, long-term employees, he said.
It is well known in resort towns that businesses turnover staff. Young people might be testing living in a ski town for a year. College students return home but only for the summer. Professionals might work a service job until they can find a position in their preferred sector.
However, things feel different now, Atkinson said. Fewer people are walking through the door to inquire about work or pick up an application.
“It feels like it’s pretty significant,” he said.
Part of the problem, Atkinson believes, is a shortage of foreign workers who typically flock to the area to work at Sun Valley Resort on temporary work visas. The visas were suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the pandemic lingers, the visa programs have not fully scaled up. Workers on government J-1 visas would sometimes come to Atkinsons’ to get a second, part-time job, Atkinson said. But, not lately, he noted.
“We haven’t seen that yet,” he said.
The slight shortage of staff has prompted some changes, Atkinson said. During the pandemic, the Ketchum store started closing at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. That will likely continue. One day last week, he had to juggle staff to make sure all delivery orders could be filled. Employees are given the opportunity to work extra hours or to work six days a week instead of five.
“If it gets significantly busier, it could be tough,” Atkinson said.
Adelaide Smithmason, general manager of Enoteca restaurant in Ketchum, said her restaurant has been busy and she is gradually returning operations to pre-COVID levels, but she’s worried about having enough employees. She has a core staff who stayed with the restaurant during the pandemic, she said, but now she needs additional workers as business picks up and the busy summer season arrives. She has hired some college students to work for the summer, but they will likely leave in August.
Smithmason said one cause of the shortage is apparent.
“Housing is a huge issue,” she said.
She said she has seen local workers have their rental units sold or rents doubled in the pandemic-fueled real estate boom in the area. One of her employees had been living in someone’s garage, she said.
Olin Glenne, owner of Sturtevants, which operates four sports stores in the Wood River Valley, agreed that a lack of affordable, workforce housing is an issue. However, he said, his business has benefited from having a group of long-term, loyal employees and low turnover.
“I feel like I’m sneaking through right now,” he said. “I think I’ve been lucky, but I feel like I’m an anomaly.”
Glenne said the trend of the fall and spring “slack” seasons getting busier in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area has helped him give his employees full-time work for much more of the year. He was able to hire one employee from out of the area, he said, and has turned to hiring some younger people to fill out the staff for the summer.
“Business is strong,” he said. “We had a very busy winter and spring and I see the momentum continuing.”
Sun Valley Resort is also expecting a very busy summer, but concerns about staffing persist, said Bridget Higgins, director of marketing and public relations. Hiring seasonal employees to work in the busy summer and winter months “poses a challenge,” she said.
“We are not immune to the staffing shortages in the valley,” Higgins said. “We are working closely with our partners to strategize how best to work through this challenge as a team.”
The resort does provide housing for many employees in dorms near the Sun Valley Lodge. But, as shown in national data, other factors could be at play. The U.S. Department of Labor reported this month that the nation had 9.3 million job openings in April, at a time when millions of Americans remained unemployed. Economic experts and politicians have speculated that the causes of jobs going unfilled range from lingering fear of catching COVID-19 and a lack of childcare to preferring to collect unemployment benefits, which were expanded during the pandemic.
The worker shortages have impacted mountain resorts in many regions, the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association reported this month.
“Like many industries, ski areas struggled to find workers this season,” the organization stated in a report on the 2020-21 ski season. “Sixty percent of responding ski areas stated that they were not fully staffed this winter. The pause on J-1 and H-2b international worker visa programs was a contributing factor; the average ski area was short 55 employees, half of whom would have come on an international work visa.”
For his part, Atkinson said he believes an influx of new residents in the Wood River Valley likely created more demand for on-site workers to support them, and possibly drew some away from retail businesses and restaurants. But in the end, he said, it’s unclear to him why more applicants aren’t showing up.
“It’s a mystery,” he said.
It's not a mystery. NO ONE wants to work 3 full time jobs, just to scrape by. It really is disgusting how the working class is treated, when they literally enable your lifestyle. A tent city, for essential workers? Not only disgusting but offensive! Ketchum is going to get exactly what it deserves, and I can't wait. I don't need money to feel important. I don't need to lord over others, or ridicule locals just because they are tired of the ill treatment. It seems like money turns people into monsters, you ARE NOT good people. You should be ashamed.
You seem pretty upset. Have you been unhoused? We need more of the unhoused to tell City Hall. But who is “you” in your post?
Without workforce housing, there will be no workforce. Without a workforce, there will be no SV... you can't visit SV and enjoy all the amazing amenities while forgetting who ultimately makes it all possible.
But apparently you are free to build a hotel here and our City Council is just fine that you not house your workers.
The power is with labor. Labor exists in a market. Well, the demand is high and the supply is low and Econ 101 says what should happen to the price of labor in that scenario. Time to pony up.
Workers: now is the time to play hardball. You can make demands when it comes to pay, benefits, and working conditions. Employers are desperate. They need you more than you need them. If a business isn't willing to pay, you have many other options right now. Your labor is worth shopping around for and taking the best offer you can get.
Also, no pity for Sun Valley Co. I've met no one who has a positive opinion about them outside of management. Without J-1 exploitable labor, they're struggling. Boo-hoo-hoo. If they paid better, they'd actually be able to attract local labor instead of exploiting foreign labor through J-1s.
They'd also be able to get local workers if they provided higher quality housing. But they doubled down on the college freshman dorm model of having people share a small room. If similar rooms were just single occupancy, they could easily take advantage of the housing crisis by providing housing. But people don't want to share a a small room with multiple beds with strangers. You reap what you sow; cry me a river.
Bluebird isn’t much different. Small units with pony walls in the bedrooms. The developer said on Feb 9 that it is unlikely to house families. So that’s a lot of roommates in 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. But if you are Aspen Ski Co of Marriott, just like SVC it is perfect for your needs to house low paid workers.
The State cannot force investors to invest , take all the risk, pay all the taxes and repairs and then tell them how they have to rent them. Use tax policy or credits to make it attractive to investors. And, literally everyone wants cheap labor with no wage growth for a decade now. In the last election, Blaine County chose a President who championed massive immigration both legal and illegal. This is what you get.
Nice twist, putting all of the blame on the employers, who with the exception of the richest company in the valley; Sun Valley Company, most others generally pay their employees pretty fairly here. Have you not been here very long? I mean, we've seen this happen before, and eventually, rent will have to come down again when the market levels out, which it has to because let's face it... replacement value is being majorly overlooked. The landlords are just greedy here, I've literally been witness to so many of them who are kicking out fantastic tenants just because they can't pay their astronomical rental increase. If property taxes, etc were actually causing these obscene rental increases, then your argument might have a leg to stand on... but they aren't. So take a seat and shut up.
It would be great to understand how many are being displaced. Do you know the number? We can’t get the numbers from anyone at City Hall.
Ok, MAGAt.. no one cares about your backwards ideology that doesn't make sense to anyone with half a brain.
Wouldn't it be nice if our county officials were more concerned about the hardworking residents who have been in the valley for years, having affordable housing?
All these new folks moving in better get used to not being able to go out to eat or tapping into services since they pushed out all of the working class locals... I'd also like to give special kudos to the greedy landlords jumping on the train of raising rent, in some cases, over $1000 per month. May karma seriously take its toll on you all.
Yea it would. But when the state eliminated the City’s ability to regulate short term rentals in 2017 we just kind of sorta took it lying down. That single change has destroyed our ability to protect our long term residents from rent predation. And when the City permits for profit out of state developers to build affordable housing like KETCH with all sorts of City waivers that a local has too much pride in Ketchum to take advantage of, you get a failed “experiment” in the words of our city leaders. Except, it’s not just an experiment. It is a building we will love with for 40 years on a scarce lot where we could have had a better use. And now City Hall is making another experiment with our property and our money ans our taxes with Bluebird, a monster sized building that few people have looked into deeply enough to understand that it won’t benefit long term local residents. It’s for the new low wage workers, many of whom haven’t yet even heard about a town called Ketchum. This is another massive error in judgment that we will be paying for for decades.
Karma is coming, and I'm really looking forward to the show. I don't need money or privilege to feel good about myself, or validate my existence.
Time for The WRV to build up the third leg of its economy. Construction/second homes are booming. Tourism is cyclic and low wage but core. We lost manufacturing and never replaced it. The knowledge worker leg of our stool is way too short leading to an unbalanced situation. As we build taxpayer funded housing to subsidize low pay out of state employers in the tourism industry, let’s also add some office space and work to attract business that can build long term futures here and that pay enough to support families.
$32/hr
Excellent idea, unfortunately that does not solve the immediate problem of lack of affordable housing in the valley for its workers. Frankly the idea of a "tent city" is horrifying. Not because I don't like campers, but as an alternative, it's shameful that the Valley's cities have let the situation fester to this point. I understand the problem with people buying and then turning property into short-term rentals, you really can't blame the buyers. That's what the Valley has promoted for itself for at least the past 20 years... NIMBY and NIMFY attitudes are going to have to cease, and you can't only look to the south valley for possibilities for "affordable" housing. It needs to be each city, from the south to the north.
The Industrial park has multiple sites that would be great. On bike and bus lines. Y right there. Walkable to the hotel/restaurant/grocery stores and other low wage jobs that Bluebird tenancy is limited to. Parking available. And a hell of a lot cheaper and much lower impact than a monster building with insufficient parking right in the middle of the retail district. What are our city leaders thinking?
Any ideas what should be done in the near term?
