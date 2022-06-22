New women’s boutique opens in Hailey
A new women’s clothing boutique has opened at 400 N. Main St., Unit B3, in Hailey. The shop, called Hailey Heritage, is owned by Raiza Giorgi, a newer transplant to the valley.
“While my family and I are new to the valley as residents, my aunt, cousins and (late) grandmother have lived in Ketchum and Hailey since the 1970s. My husband was offered an amazing job here and we decided to make the move last summer,” Giorgi stated in a press release.
Originally from the Santa Ynez Valley in California, Giorgi recently sold the Santa Ynez Valley Star newspaper at the beginning of 2022. With her new business, she hopes to support local artists and “provide a place where women of all ages can find something they love and won’t break the bank.” The store also offers online shopping at www.haileyheritage.com.
Wine and cheese shop, bar opens in Ketchum
A wine and cheese shop and wine bar has opened at 360 East Ave N., the site of Ketchum's former Town Square Tavern restaurant. Scout Wine & Cheese is a “a celebration of good wine, good food and community” started by two friends, according to its website. Its wine list is focused on “family-run, small estates making outstanding wines in both classic and new world styles.”
Scout Wine & Cheese also offers to-go charcuterie boards, a beer menu and non-alcoholic drinks as well as “cheese from the U.S. and Europe, cured meat and thoughtful bar snacks.”
According to owner and operations director Dianne Dillingham, the shop and bar aims to “offer guests a welcoming space to connect with the community, enjoy a glass with friends, and discover new varietals and emerging producers.” Scout Wine & Cheese offers drop-in weekly tasting on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m., with updates available on its website and Instagram page. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
