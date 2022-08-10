Boise Entrepreneur Week—a community program housed within the entrepreneurship organization Trailhead Boise—is inviting Wood River Valley food entrepreneurs to register for its annual Trailmix competition, taking place in Boise from Oct. 24-28, from 3-5:30 pm at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise.
Applicants compete for a chance to win $25,000 in prize money and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong. The runner-up will receive $5,000.
During the last four years, the competition has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startup companies. This year’s event will be held in-person and include past winners of the competition. Former Trailmix competition winner Erth Beverage Company — a business that creates honey-sweetened beverages using organic herbs, fruits and botanicals — will be present at the event. Erth Beverage Founder Samantha Chaffin-Benson believes the event greatly assisted with the growth of her company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In