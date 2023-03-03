The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled a joint meeting next week of two panels evaluating the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, which calls for installing up to 400 wind turbines on federal, state and private lands northeast of Twin Falls.
The project—proposed by Magic Valley Energy—aims to construct a commercial-scale wind-energy facility on land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, with the affected area ranging up to 197,000 acres. The BLM is currently reviewing a draft environmental impact statement, which includes five alternatives, including an option to deny approval.
The project would include infrastructure, roads, power lines for electricity transmission, substations, maintenance facilities and a battery storage facility.
The BLM has identified two preferred alternatives, one that calls for a maximum of 378 turbines on a project area of 146,000 acres and another that calls for a maximum of 269 turbines on a project area of about 122,000 acres. The turbines would reach a maximum height of 740 feet.
Both the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee will meet on Thursday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the BLM Twin Falls District Office, 2878 Addison Ave. E. The two groups will meet separately for most of the day and then meet together in the afternoon to hear public comment and the subcommittee’s overview of its deliberations.
The meetings will also be broadcast on Zoom. People can register at https://bit.ly/3ZieKw6. There will be a public comment period at 3 p.m.
The Resource Advisory Council formed the subcommittee to hear from stakeholders and report its recommendation on the project.
Individuals can address the Idaho RAC during the public comment period. Written comments may also be submitted before the meeting to BLM Idaho RAC Coordinator M.J. Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov.
The BLM will accept public comments on the draft environmental impact statement through March 21. Comments can be emailed to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov. ￼
