The Blaine County real estate market continued to register strong sales in the first half of 2021, after a record-breaking year in 2020.
From Jan. 1 to June 30, agents sold 323 properties in the county, a 70% increase over the same period last year, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors reported. The median sales price of $751,000 marked a 53% year-over-year increase.
“Our homes are demand-driven right now, and we’re seeing positive buyer activity,” said Jed Gray, president of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors. “A combination of historically low mortgage rates and low inventory has caused buyers to continue to bring their highest and best offers in the first half of this year.”
But this year’s sales are a likely skewed comparison to last year’s, a Board of Realtors report notes.
“Winter and spring are typically slow sales months for Blaine County, but given what was happening worldwide, practically all sales came to a halt in the first half of last year,” the report states. “No one wanted to sell their homes during the country’s shutdown.”
Sales in 2020 started slowly but buying driven by the COVID-19 pandemic boosted numbers dramatically later in the year, data indicates.
In 2020, total property sales in the county were just under $1.165 billion, a record high that was up nearly 100% from just under $585 million in the 2019 calendar year. The total sales figures include sales of residential, commercial and farm/ranch properties, as well as land.
Residential sales data at the end of June 2021 includes:
• In Ketchum, 79 sales had been recorded in 2021—a 36% year-over-year increase—and 27 sales were pending. The median sales price for the six-month period was $1,170,000, a 59% increase. There were 34 active listings at the time.
• In Sun Valley, 79 sales were made, an 88% increase. The median sales price was $875,000, a 31% increase. At the time, 31 sales were pending, and there were 20 active listings.
• Ninety sales were recorded in Hailey—a 130% year-over-year increase—with a median sales price of $462,500, 28% higher than in 2020. Forty sales were pending, and there were 20 active listings.
• In Bellevue, 18 residential sales were made, a 20% increase. The median sales price was $488,500, an increase of 44%. Six sales were pending and there were 12 active listings at the time.
The 130% year-over-year increase in residential sales in Hailey was an “anomaly,” a result of “pandemic-driven buying demand for out-of-state buyers looking to relocate to the area for various reasons,” the report states.
Caroline Nutter, CEO of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, said the increases in sales this year should be viewed in the perspective of the pandemic.
“The residential percentages aren’t reflective of the current market because we’re comparing it against a global pandemic that stalled first and most of the second quarter sales of 2020,” she said. “We then saw a massive jump in residential sales in June 2020 into 2021. So, it will be interesting to see how the second half of 2021 plays out.”
Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, has predicted that mortgage rates will start to inch up toward the end of the year. The rise will soften demand for real estate and slow price appreciation, he said.
“In just the last year, increasing home prices have translated into a substantial wealth gain of $45,000 for a typical homeowner,” he said. “These gains are expected to moderate to around $10,000 to $20,000 over the next year.”
The Sun Valley Board of Realtors is a trade organization for the real estate industry and related fields.
