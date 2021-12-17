As the valley digs out, businesses are 'all hands on deck' for the holidays

Residents and local businesses were pleased to see the first notable snowfall of the season this past weekend, just in time for the holiday season. Measurements from the top of Bald Mountain report that 24 inches fell from Saturday midday to Monday afternoon, enough to blanket the resort and valley with plenty of powder to go around.
The arrival of winter in earnest is a good sign for retailers, who expect the population of the region to swell for Christmas and New Year’s as stores look to turn a large percentage of their annual profits across the holidays.
Mary Geddes, a manager at Sturtevants in Ketchum, said that this storm couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It has definitely been a dry fall, one of the dryer ones since I have been here,” she said. “This is our go time. We expect it to be a busy holiday. [We are] all hands on deck.”
A busy holiday is all but guaranteed, according to Visit Sun Valley, the area’s tourism board. The organization uses a variety of metrics to get a feel for how the season will turn out, according to Executive Director Scott Fortner.
“We’ve seen very strong indications from a lodging and reservation perspective, stronger than we’ve seen the last two years,” Fortner said. This was true even before the storm, he added, likely due to the increased comfort with travel in the later stages of the pandemic.
Last season, rules were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID in lift lines and on chairlifts, among other places. This led to longer lines and wait times, which, coupled with general fear about travelling and public spaces, led to a slight down year for some in the hospitality industry, according to Fortner. While COVID hasn’t gone away, chairlift restrictions—and many skiers’ concerns—have.
“All indications are that interest in reservations are stronger than they were for this time last year, and even as strong as they were for 2019, Fortner said. “I think people are a little more comfortable and willing to make a commitment further out to be able to get that room that they want and the time of year that they want.
“Hopefully,” he added, “the snow will continue to come to satisfy that.” ￼
