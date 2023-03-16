The annual Allen & Co. conference at Sun Valley Resort—which brings together dozens of media, technology and finance moguls and their families—has been moved back a week from its usual slot on the calendar, the leader of the Wood River Valley’s chief marketing organization said Wednesday.
The so-called “summer camp for billionaires” is scheduled for the second week of July, Scott Fortner, executive director of the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, told a group of high-profile officials during a meeting of the Sun Valley Air Service Board.
The conference—hosted by Allen & Co., an influential, boutique New York City investment bank—is set for the week following July 10, Fortner said.
Allen & Co. and its partners in the conference do not release details about the event and its guests, and security is typically very robust.
Traditionally, the conference has started the Tuesday after the Fourth of July, with invited guests enjoying several days of networking, scheduled discussions and forums, social gatherings and leisure activities in the Idaho mountains. That schedule typically landed it earlier in the month. This year, the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday.
Typically, some social events are scheduled on a Tuesday, with formal conference gatherings starting the next day. Many of the guests arrive in large private jets that ultimately crowd the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey. In the past, guests have included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, media titan Oprah Winfrey, investment guru Warren Buffett and various heads of state.
Through Saturday night, they participate in a flurry of events and activities, including golf, tennis, hiking, fly-fishing and whitewater rafting. Casual attire is the norm. Nonetheless, daily business meetings can bring together unusual pairings of CEOs and influential faces from Hollywood, the Silicon Valley and Wall Street. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In