Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and several other sports teams, strolls the grounds at Sun Valley during Allen & Co.’s conference on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 Express photos by Willy Cook

The annual Allen & Co. conference at Sun Valley Resort—which brings together dozens of media, technology and finance moguls and their families—has been moved back a week from its usual slot on the calendar, the leader of the Wood River Valley’s chief marketing organization said Wednesday.

The so-called “summer camp for billionaires” is scheduled for the second week of July, Scott Fortner, executive director of the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, told a group of high-profile officials during a meeting of the Sun Valley Air Service Board.

The conference—hosted by Allen & Co., an influential, boutique New York City investment bank—is set for the week following July 10, Fortner said.

17-07-19 Allen Jets 1 Roland.jpg

Private jets owned by Allen & Co. conference attendees fill the parking area at Friedman Memorial Airport for a few days every July.

