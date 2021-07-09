CNN broadcaster Anderson Cooper was one of many familiar faces strolling Sun Valley Resort early Wednesday morning ahead of the first sessions of this year’s Allen & Company media, technology and business conference. After a year cancelled due to COVID-19, the secretive summit settled in this week with its telltale absence of pomp or circumstance—just the typical stream of private jets, platoon of private security and stack of NDAs. The event features forums, moderated discussions and, historically, a fair share of deal-making among attendees. But the so-called “summer camp for billionaires” does maintain some elements you may remember from camps of your youth—including outdoor excursions and nametags, a requirement from which no one—not even Cooper or host Herbert Allen III—is exempt.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Gem State, Or The New Golden State?
- Search continues for local hiker missing in Montana
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley
- Helping Honey Bear: Firefighters rescue dog on Della Mountain
- Nature Conservancy closes Silver Creek Preserve fishing access ahead of holiday weekend
- Sun Valley enacts fireworks ban
- Local women ride to Tokyo
- Hailey clarifies RV living rules
- Take me to your leaders
- Hailey man charged with rape
Images
Collections
Commented
- Businesses, resort face worker shortages (28)
- Use local sales tax for housing (18)
- Idaho laws limit housing options (16)
- Close encounters of the furred kind (16)
- Affordable housing is possible with a commute (12)
- F&G seeks feedback on new wolf-cull law (11)
- Affordable apartment building to open in Hailey (11)
- Unvaccinated? Here comes the delta variant (11)
- Sun Valley P&Z relaxes hillside building rules (10)
- Hailey takes aim at housing shortage with new RV rules (9)
- Ketchum leaders to consider housing initiatives (9)
- Sun Valley enacts fireworks ban (8)
- St. Luke’s needs your help with housing (7)
- Immigration should be fixed, not resisted (7)
- Historic drought spurs water shutoffs in Bellevue Triangle (7)
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley (7)
- Bellevue bans fireworks until Oct. 31 (7)
- Ketchum is missing the mark on housing (7)
- Our democracy needs the filibuster (6)
- Hailey passes emergency fireworks ban (6)
- Blaine County moves forward with housing working group (6)
- ‘A daytime nightmare’ (6)
- Allen & Co. guest list confirmed (6)
- County leaders pass emergency fireworks ban (6)
- Croy Campground deliberations to continue in Hailey (6)
- Ketchum seeks input on community housing, city budget (6)
- Be cautious, considerate this holiday weekend (5)
- Tent city strategy speaks the truth (5)
- ‘Crosswalk’ to highlight Christian faith (4)
- Lawmakers, commissioners talk priorities post-session (4)
- Idaho negotiated pandemic well (4)
- Hailey eyes expanded 2022 budget, new staff positions (4)
- Hailey council to discuss budget, short-term RV use Monday (3)
- Stop the deadly leftovers (3)
- Ketchum searches for answers to housing crisis (3)
- Hailey clarifies RV living rules (3)
- Local individuals germinate housing ideas (3)
- Appeal challenges Sawtooth Valley airstrip (3)
- Ketchum proposes $25.6 million draft budget (3)
- ‘The Soul of a Community’: Glenn Janss on the how the SVMoA got its start (3)
- Drivers asked to watch for wild horses (2)
- Amid high fire danger, officials hope for quiet weekend (2)
- Eyeing town square, Hailey moves on downtown lot (2)
- Sawtooth National Forest enters Stage 1 fire restrictions (2)
- Hailey council sides with residents against Croy campground (2)
- Sawtooth, Salmon-Challis forests move to ‘very high’ fire danger (2)
- 60 years ago, the literary world shook (2)
- Ketchum to host open houses at Warm Springs Ranch (2)
- ITD moving forward on project south of Ketchum (2)
- Amid drought, Magic Reservoir shuts months early (2)
- Hailey rezone clears path for housing, hardware store (2)
- U.S. ski areas record 5th best season ever (2)
- Search continues for local hiker missing in Montana (2)
- No bulges (2)
- No water, no food (2)
- Idaho small cities to start receiving federal COVID funds (2)
- Nature Conservancy closes Silver Creek Preserve fishing access ahead of holiday weekend (2)
- AmeriCorps volunteers make renovations, new friends in Lincoln County (1)
- Red flag warning issued for Wood River Valley; haze possible (1)
- New crosswalk systems in Ketchum nearly complete (1)
- Just what exactly makes Bundy so unsuitable? (1)
- Ketchum seeks input on recycling (1)
- Ketchum promotes longtime firefighter to assistant chief (1)
- Amid extreme drought, farmers forced to slash crops (1)
- As prices soar, BCSD addresses housing challenges (1)
- Legislators stoked harmful wolf fever (1)
- Ketchum to enter Stage 1 fire restrictions on Friday (1)
- County’s COVID-19 cases increase slightly (1)
- So this is what Gov. McGeachin looks like (1)
- Stop rolling over and follow Sandpoint’s lead on short-term rentals (1)
- Ketchum takes aim at housing crisis (1)
- Sawtooth Forum starts Friday (1)
- Idaho is especially vulnerable to wildfires this weekend. You can drastically alter our risk (1)
- SVMoA offers tours of exhibition that steps back in time (1)
- Blaine County bans exploding targets for fire season (1)
- The Gem State, Or The New Golden State? (1)
- ITD planning highway project south of Ketchum (1)
- Nighttime roadwork in Hailey begins on Thursday (1)
- From Everest to Baldy, hikers assemble for challenge (1)
- In Ketchum, drones to create a spectacle of lights (1)
- ‘Excessive’ heat wave moves into region (1)
- Fearing wildfire, Ketchum, Blaine County join Hailey in firework ban (1)
- Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Sun Valley (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In