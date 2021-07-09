Anderson Cooper
Express photo by Willy Cook

CNN broadcaster Anderson Cooper was one of many familiar faces strolling Sun Valley Resort early Wednesday morning ahead of the first sessions of this year’s Allen & Company media, technology and business conference. After a year cancelled due to COVID-19, the secretive summit settled in this week with its telltale absence of pomp or circumstance—just the typical stream of private jets, platoon of private security and stack of NDAs. The event features forums, moderated discussions and, historically, a fair share of deal-making among attendees. But the so-called “summer camp for billionaires” does maintain some elements you may remember from camps of your youth—including outdoor excursions and nametags, a requirement from which no one—not even Cooper or host Herbert Allen III—is exempt.

