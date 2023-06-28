AAA predicts near-record travel (copy)

With gas prices lower than last year, more people than ever take a trip this Fourth of July weekend.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As Americans prepare for one of the favorite holidays of the year, AAA is predicting that travel over the Independence Day weekend will take off like a rocket this year, setting new records in the process.

In a report issued Monday, the travel services organization estimated that 50.7 million Americans will take a trip over the Fourth of July weekend, including 291,000 Idahoans. At about 15% of the population, that’s an increase of 2 million people from a year ago, and the most since AAA began tracking data for the holiday, the organization stated.

The estimated number of travelers is also higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019, when 49 million Americans traveled for the holiday.

