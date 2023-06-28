As Americans prepare for one of the favorite holidays of the year, AAA is predicting that travel over the Independence Day weekend will take off like a rocket this year, setting new records in the process.
In a report issued Monday, the travel services organization estimated that 50.7 million Americans will take a trip over the Fourth of July weekend, including 291,000 Idahoans. At about 15% of the population, that’s an increase of 2 million people from a year ago, and the most since AAA began tracking data for the holiday, the organization stated.
The estimated number of travelers is also higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019, when 49 million Americans traveled for the holiday.
The Independence Day travel period is defined by AAA as Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.
“Inflation and the possibility of a global recession weigh on everyone’s mind, but people are bound and determined to live their lives, even if the economic picture is blurry,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director. “Our projections show record travel for the holiday with unprecedented numbers on the road and in the air. It’s going to be a very busy weekend.”
AAA stated that the best times to travel by car will be Thursday and Saturday before noon, before 10 a.m. on Friday, and before 2 p.m. on July 5 for the return. The projected worst times to travel will be Thursday afternoon and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, AAA stated, with heavy traffic expected in many areas as vacationers share the road with the evening commute. Less traffic is expected on Sunday and Monday, AAA stated.
“For those who have the ability to work remotely, it may make sense to travel to your destination early or stay for a few extra days—we’re seeing more of a blending of leisure and business lately,” Conde said. “That could help you avoid some headaches on the road or at the airport.”
According to AAA booking data, this year’s top domestic Independence Day destinations for Idahoans and Oregonians are: Anaheim, California; Las Vegas; Yellowstone/Grand Teton national parks; Salt Lake City; Reno, Nevada; the Oregon coast; Orlando, Florida; Northern California; Seattle; Hawaii; and Glacier National Park.
Car travel accelerates and air travel soars
As usual, most travelers will go by car, with more than 85% opting for the flexibility of a road trip, AAA stated. More than 43 million people are predicted to be on the highways and byways, an increase of 1 million from the previous year and a new record for car travel over the Fourth of July weekend.
The number of Americans traveling by air will also set a record high, as more than 4 million Americans are projected to fly to their destination, an increase of 11% this year, AAA stated.
“That’s nearly half a million additional people taking to the skies than a year ago,” AAA stated. “Airplanes may be crowded, as some airlines are opting for fewer flights with bigger planes.”
Travel by other modes—such as cruise ships, buses and trains—is also growing, and has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, AAA stated. An estimated 3.4 million Americans are predicted to take a trip using one of those options, a 24% jump over last year.
“We always say that one of the most important things you can bring on a holiday vacation is your patience,” Conde said. “Regardless of how you go, that will ring especially true this year.”
Pump prices fluctuate, but better than last year
Some Americans have likely been influenced by lower gas prices in making decisions to take a summer road trip, AAA stated.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho was $3.97 per gallon, the same price as one week earlier but 14 cents more than a month earlier, AAA stated. However, the statewide figure was $1.24 less than one year prior.
The national average on Monday was $3.57 per gallon, which was also the same as a week earlier and a month earlier, but $1.33 less than a year prior, AAA stated. Prices are expected to go up with demand as the Fourth of July approaches.
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.18.
The tracking organization GasBuddy reported Tuesday that gas was selling for $4.09 per gallon in Ketchum and $3.89 in Bellevue.
Hotels and rental cars more affordable
Despite recent inflation, Independence Day travelers may find some deals this year, AAA stated. According to AAA research, the lowest prices for AAA Two Diamond and Three Diamond hotels at the most popular destinations are running about 5% cheaper than a year ago, while the lowest airfares are about 2% higher than a year ago.
The prices for rental cars—which became costly in recent years with supply shortages—also represent savings for Americans, with the lowest rates are about 18% less than a year ago, AAA stated. Rental car inventories have largely rebounded from a global semiconductor chip shortage that slowed production, the organization stated.
National parks remain travel hotspots
Many Americans are choosing to travel to national parks for a vacation, AAA stated. Last year, the top 10 busiest national parks were: Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, Cuyahoga Valley and Glacier.
“If you’re heading to a national park, arrive early and make any reservations that you need well in advance,” Conde said. “At some of the most iconic locations, you could see some wait times.”
Conde also suggested that motorists do other types of pre-planning.
“It’s also a good idea to double-check your route for other issues, such as wildfires,” he said.
Conde also suggested motorists have an updated emergency kit, with first-aid supplies, a flashlight with extra batteries, water and snacks for people and pets, flares or reflectors, and basic tools.
“Of course, a good safety plan also extends to protecting your home and belongings,” Conde said. “Use a timer to regularly water your grass and post your vacation photos on social media after you return. That will reduce the chances of a break-in while you’re enjoying some quality time with family and friends.” ￼
