AAA expects nearly 102 Americans to drive to holiday destinations this year.

The nonprofit automobile group AAA has projected that 112.7 million Americans—33.8% of the U.S. population—will travel for the Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year holidays.

The projection is up 3.3% from 2021 travel numbers and is close to pre-pandemic numbers. The 2022 holiday season is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking it in 2000, only trailing 2019 and 2018, AAA stated in a report this week.

While about 90% of travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, AAA has predicted, air travel will see a jump this year, forecast to be up 14% compared to 2021.

