The nonprofit automobile group AAA has projected that 112.7 million Americans—33.8% of the U.S. population—will travel for the Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year holidays.
The projection is up 3.3% from 2021 travel numbers and is close to pre-pandemic numbers. The 2022 holiday season is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking it in 2000, only trailing 2019 and 2018, AAA stated in a report this week.
While about 90% of travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, AAA has predicted, air travel will see a jump this year, forecast to be up 14% compared to 2021.
The holiday travel period is defined as Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
“With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, many are taking long weekends to celebrate the holidays,” said Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of travel for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “And with hybrid work schedules, we’re seeing more flexibility with the days people are traveling because they can work remotely at their destinations.”
Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said the demand for travel is high, despite some volatile economic factors.
“Despite roller coaster gas prices and a bumpy year for flights, people are ready to wrap up the year with a holiday trip,” she said. “This will be one of the busiest times for holiday travel in the last two decades. Travelers should expect busy roads and crowded airports this holiday season.”
Most will travel by car, but air travel increasing
AAA has projected that nearly 102 million Americans—about 90% of travelers—will drive to their holiday destination this year, up 2% compared to 2021. Travel by car this year will be on par with 2018, AAA stated, but shy of 2019, when 108 million Americans drove to their destination for the holidays, the highest year on record.
Holiday air travel is expected to rise by 14% this year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans flying to their holiday destinations, AAA stated. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019, when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.
Over the 10-day period, 6.4% of holiday travelers are expected to fly to their destinations.
Amid the higher demand, air travel is more expensive this holiday season than in some others, AAA stated. The average lowest airfare during the week of Christmas costs 6% more than last year, AAA reported, coming in at $163 for major U.S. destinations.
People wanting to book last-minute travel may find good fares, AAA stated, but availability will be limited.
Travel by bus, train and cruise rebound
Travel by other modes—including buses, trains and cruises—is projected to rise to nearly 3.7 million, an increase of 23% from 2021, AAA stated. That figure is nearly 94% of the volume in 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, about 3.2% of all travelers will go by these modes, AAA stated.
Meanwhile, people who choose to drive to their destinations for the holidays will generally find gas prices within about 20 cents a gallon of last year’s prices, AAA stated. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.19, AAA reported. That price was down from $3.32 a week earlier, $3.75 a month prior and $3.31 a year ago.
In Idaho, the statewide average price on Thursday was $3.71, AAA reported, with the Blaine County price predictably higher, at $4.09 per gallon.
Motorists can expect the busiest roads on Dec. 23, 27 and 28, and on Jan. 2, AAA has predicted. Delays will be the longest in the afternoons and evenings, especially in urban areas, as travelers mix with commuters, AAA stated.
“Knowing the busiest drive times can help you avoid the stress of being stuck in stop-and-go traffic,” Dodds said.
According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, rates for AAA Three Diamond-rated lodgings are up 5% for the holidays to an average of $167 per night, up from $160 a year ago. The average rate for a AAA Two Diamond-rated hotel is up 2%, AAA reported, with an average nightly cost of $144, up from $142 last year.
Daily car rental rates are down 19% to $105, AAA reported, down from $130 last year. ￼
