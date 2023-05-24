AAA; traffic

AAA projects about 37.1 million Americans to drive to destinations over Memorial Day Weekend.

Tens of millions of Americans will take to the roads and skies for holiday trips this weekend, possibly making Memorial Day 2023 the third busiest unofficial kickoff to summer on record.

That’s according to the AAA travel organization, which has projected that 42.3 million Americans (12.6% of the population) will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. The projection is an increase of 7% over 2022 traveler numbers—some 2.7 million more people and “a sign of a busy summer travel season ahead,” AAA stated in its annual Memorial Day travel report.

The numbers include some 241,000 Idahoans who are predicted to travel this weekend.

