Wood River High School has named Zoe Simon valedictorian for the 2020 graduating class.
Simon has been recognized as a U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate by the U.S. Department of Education, a National Merit Scholarship winner and a Coca-Cola Scholar. She is the founder and CEO of STEAM ON, a nonprofit that provides free tutoring to underserved students.
Simon plans to attend Princeton University in the fall.
