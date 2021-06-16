Zions Bank will launch the Zions Community Speaker Series at noon on Tuesday, June 22. The virtual series is intended “to build inclusive cultures in the communities Zions Bank serves,” a news release from the bank states.
In honor of Pride Month, the inaugural event “will explore the personal, professional and policy-related experiences of members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” the bank stated.
Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson will speak. Sui Lang L. Panoke, senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, will host the event. Panelists include former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Idaho state Rep. John McCrostie, Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams and Jackie Cole, an inclusion advocate for Zions Bank’s Idaho Resort Region. Chad Dilley, senior vice president and chairman of Zions Bank’s LGBTQIA+ Business Forum, will moderate the discussion.
The Zoom event is free to the public. Register by emailing events@zionsbank.com.
