Zions Bank is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.
The competition—organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation—“gives students an opportunity to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers,” said Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson.
To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 can create a video—no longer than 30 seconds, about saving and using money wisely—and submit a link to the video with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 1.
Zions Bank will host the first round of judging for Idaho and select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize of up to $5,000. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules.
Additional guidelines for the contest are:
- Visit lightscamerasave.com to read the official contest rules and view winning videos from last year’s contest.
- Make sure all the work is original. Don’t use copyrighted material, including music, movies or books.
- Get permission from people—including classmates and friends—featured in the video.
- Keep brand logos and labels out of the video.
- Videos can be about any personal finance topic, from savings to budgeting to paying for college.
Entries can be submitted to Malcolm.Hong@zionsbank.com. Include a completed entry packet from zionsbank.com/LCS with the submission.
