This year, the Idaho Trails Association is planning six trips in Idaho’s backcountry for youths ages 14-18. According to a press release from the organization, its Youth Trail Crew Program provides opportunities to learn about the outdoors while building and maintaining hiking trails in a safe, teamwork-oriented environment.
For many young people living in Idaho, the opportunities or resources don’t exist to experience Idaho’s extensive trail system and the wonder of being outdoors on a trip, the organization stated. ITA said it hopes that by providing these opportunities, young people that otherwise may not have the chance to experience Idaho’s backcountry will develop a passion for public lands.
The projects are free to join thanks to the support of grants and ITA’s members.
Among the six trips on this summer’s schedule are those along Loon Creek, a tributary of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, on July 5 and in the East Fork Wood River/Little Wood River area from July 18-24.
To see the schedule of all our trips and for more information, visit idahotrailsassociation.org/youth.
