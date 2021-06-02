The Wood River Farmers Market will kick off its 2021 season on Tuesday, June 8.
In addition to providing shopping at the live market with some COVID-19 safety modifications still in place, the Ketchum Farmers Market will continue to offer customers the option to pre-order and pay online, then pick up at the River Run market location. From 2-5:15 p.m., customers may walk into the market and shop following COVID-19 guidelines. The last half hour is reserved for drive-through pick-ups for orders placed online.
The Ketchum market will be held in the lower River Run parking lot at the base of Bald Mountain on Tuesdays from June 8 through Sept. 28.
The Hailey market has moved to Saturday mornings. It will begin on Saturday, June 12. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be located in Roberta McKercher Park.
