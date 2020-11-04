The Wood River Women’s Foundation began accepting applications for its 2021 grants program on Nov. 2. During its 15-year history, the foundation’s pooled fund has granted nearly $2.5 million in more than 150 grants to local nonprofits. In 2020, more than $300,000 was awarded to 17 organizations. The amount of funding available each year depends on the number of women who collectively contribute into the pool.
“We look forward to continuing WRWF’s support of the important work local nonprofits are doing at this critical time,” said Grants Committee Co-Chairwoman Gina Wolcott. “This year, in addition to reviewing project-based requests, we will also be focused on organizational support and sustainability.”
The deadline for contributing to the 2021 pool is Dec. 15, and the foundation stated that it welcomes all women to join it in working toward “positive change in our community.”
Completed grant applications, including required attachments, are due on or before midnight on Dec. 1.
WRWF accepts grant applications in a variety of areas including arts, education, environment, health and recreation, and social services, with grants awarded in amounts from $5,000 to $25,000. Awarded grants will be distributed in July. Full details and instructions for the online grant application can be found at woodriverwomensfoundation.org.
