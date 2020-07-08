The Wood River Valley Wolf Project—now in its 13th field season—has launched a campaign to purchase nonlethal wolf-deterrent kits for sheepherders.
The organization, which is dedicated to minimizing livestock and wolf conflicts in the valley, has set an initial fundraising goal of $1,424, or the cost of one “mini band kit” for a sheepherder.
Each kit includes sleeping gear, high-power handheld spotlights, air horns, whistles and Fox Lights, which are activated at dusk and flash randomly to ward off predators up to a mile away.
“Each sheepherder is responsible for a sheep band of 2,000 animals or more. We provide free training to herders in the use of nonlethal deterrents,” project organizer Suzanne Stone said. “However, we need help purchasing this critical equipment.”
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8v593dr.
