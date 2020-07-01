The U.S. Forest Service has created an online trail maintenance status map for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
“This map is easy to use,” said Joshua Simpson, wilderness manager and recreation specialist for the Payette National Forest’s Krassel District. “Just simply navigate to the area of interest, zoom in to the desired scale and click on your trail of interest.”
A box will pop-up and display the following: Trail Name, Trail Number, Status, Maintainer (USFS, Idaho Trails Association, Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, Montana Conservation Corps. etc.), Comment, Date Last Maintained and Miles. You can also click on a link in this pop-up to zoom into the trail. Trails’ status is color-coded based upon the maintenance status. Yellow is scheduled for maintenance, purple is not scheduled for maintenance, black is not maintained, red is closed and green denotes that maintenance has been completed this year.
The map works best when opened in Google Chrome or Firefox web browsers—a few glitches are noted when using Internet Explorer, the Forest Service stated.
Users can submit comments on what they have seen or experienced on a given trail or attach photos that pertain to conditions on the ground from personal experience or of anything notable they encountered on a trail such as rock slides, downed trees or failing trail tread. The Forest Service asks that users keep comments relevant and positive, and said comments will be monitored and managed for content.
The Forest Service stated that the map is likely to undergo changes throughout the first year of use, and, as with any new technology, there may be room for improvement. The public is encouraged to provide feedback on their experience to Joshua Simpson at Joshua.simpson@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In