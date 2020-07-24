The 2020 Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference announced this week that it will now be held in a fully virtual format, having previously hoped to offer some programs online and some in person. The 23rd annual event is scheduled to take place from Aug. 21-24.
This year’s edition of the festival and conference will feature a number of prominent speakers addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other pressing wellness topic.
“Indeed, it’s a surreal time for our world and if ever there was a time for wellness, it’s now,” said Board President Andria Friesen. “We have worked diligently to produce our 2020 Sun Valley Wellness Event with highly relevant content and have adapted it to a virtual online format.”
For more information on the festival—including a full lineup of speakers—and to purchase tickets, visit www.sunvalleywellness.org.
