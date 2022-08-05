Wood River Valley resident Heidi Dohse, founder of the Hailey-based nonprofit Tour de Heart, has been appointed by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to be a member of its Advisory Panel on Patient Engagement.
The institute is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to fund research that can provide patients, caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health care decisions.
“Dohse will join other panel members in applying her experience and expertise to helping PCORI refine and prioritize the research it funds,” Tour de Heart stated in a new release. “She will also ensure that the research PCORI supports centers on the outcomes that matter to patients and other healthcare decision-makers.”
