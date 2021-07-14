Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has announced that several of its agents and teams—including one in the Wood River Valley—were recognized by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International on their list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. Those included on the list are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States, the company stated in a news release.
The report ranked more than 18,000 U.S real estate sales associates from across the country based on real estate sales in 2020.
Jeannie Kiel, based in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area, was ranked 44 in the Best Real Estate Agents in Idaho by Volume category.
“To be ranked among the best real estate professionals in the nation is an incredible honor, and a testament to these agents’ dedication of providing exceptional service for their clients,” said Ryan Brown, president of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “We’re proud to recognize these agents and their huge amount of effort that went towards this achievement.”
