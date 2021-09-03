Two Wood River Valley member groups of the International Association of Fire Fighters will raise money this weekend to combat muscular dystrophy through the Fill the Boot program.
Members of the Ketchum Professional Fire Fighters Local 4758 and Wood River Local 4923 will walk in the Wagon Days Big Hitch Parade in Ketchum on Saturday, Sept. 4, with firefighter boots in hand, asking attendees to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Donations are made by putting cash in the boots. The parade starts at 1 p.m.
The Muscular Dystrophy Association provides services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and funds scientific research.
People and businesses can also support the campaign remotely by texting BOOT to 24325 or donating online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/8038.
