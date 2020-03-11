The cities of Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue will host bell-ringing ceremonies at noon on Friday, March 13, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.
The locations are as follows:
- The Ketchum celebration will take place at the Town Square downtown, with Starbucks coffee provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bells.
- The Hailey celebration will begin at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St., and participants will then march to the Old County Courthouse for a round of speeches. A tour of historic buildings and bell-ringing will complete the ceremony.
- The Bellevue celebration will take place at Bellevue City Hall, 115 Pine St.
The celebrations will concur with Celebrate Idaho Women’s Day, proclaimed by Gov. Brad Little, and will fall one day before Idaho Women’s Day on March 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In