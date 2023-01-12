The U.S. Geological Survey logged 425 aftershocks in the Stanley region in 2022, more than 100 of those above magnitude 2.5.
The strongest aftershock last year measured a magnitude 3.8 and occurred on Dec. 21 at 10:42 a.m., with an epicenter near Dutch Lake northwest of Stanley. The tremor was felt “lightly” in Boise, Lowman, Stanley and Ellis—about 70 miles in either direction, according to the USGS Community Intensity Map.
The second-strongest tremor in 2022 measured a magnitude 3.6 and occurred on Nov. 6 at 9:14 p.m. along state Highway 21, just north of Thatcher Campground. It was felt lightly in Meridian, Boise and Stanley, the USGS reported.
The agency logged twenty-one additional tremors between magnitude 3 and 4 in 2022, mostly along the bend in state Highway 21 between Stanley and Lowman.
Earthquakes in the Stanley region will be considered aftershocks until the earthquake frequency around the original 6.5-magnitude epicenter returns to its pre-2020 “background level," according to Paul Earle, seismologist and director of operations at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center.
Aftershocks generally need to reach magnitude 4 before they are considered a threat to buildings and people, according to the USGS. In August 2020, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in the Sawtooths triggered a large rockslide that resulted in the destruction of Baron Spire, a 120-foot granite rock formation also known to climbers as “Old Smoothie.”
