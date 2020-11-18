Trail Creek Road has been closed for the winter, Blaine County announced on its website Saturday.
The road is closed from the gates east of Sun Valley over Trail Creek Summit. The Lost River Highway District in Custer County has also closed the portion of the road from Park Creek Campground to Chilly.
“Please respect closures and do not attempt to travel beyond barriers,” a news update from the county stated.
