Thomas T. Tierney has been elected as a board member of Mountain Humane animal shelter.
“Tom’s election to an already collegial, hardworking and experienced board is part of a strategy of adding more layers of visionary thinkers and proven community leaders as we learn how to more efficiently manage for excellence in our exciting new campus of care in Croy Canyon,” board President Sally Onetto said.
Born in Detroit, Tierney is a business graduate of Wayne State with graduate degree from the University of California at Irvine and an Air Force veteran. After service in Vietnam, he served as a Pentagon research associate at the RAND Corp., a prestigious think tank in Santa Monica, Calif.
Tierney and his wife, Elizabeth, have been actively engaged in philanthropic activities in the Wood River Valley.
