Three people sustained minor to moderate injuries during a utility-task-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver, Berta Alicia Tejeda-Chacon, 33, of Bellevue, and two juvenile female passengers were riding in a white 2014 Polaris two-seat Razor in Muldoon Canyon, east of Bellevue, when Tejada-Chacon lost control of the UTV, causing the Razor to impact the hill on the north side of the road and roll one and a quarter times, coming to rest on the driver’s side, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Tejeda-Chacon reported not wearing her seatbelt or a helmet and had moderate injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. One of the juvenile passengers reported wearing a seatbelt but no helmet and had minor scrapes and bruises. The second juvenile passenger reported not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and was ejected as the Razor rolled and sustained minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office told the Mountain Express that the victims drove themselves to the hospital after reporting the accident to the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. No citations were issued.
