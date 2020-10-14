5f84cd07a0e8e.image CATS.jpg

Last year, the Spot Young Company performed the award-winning musical “Cats.” This year's production will take a different format in light of ongoing health concerns.

 Courtesy photo by Kevin Wade

Ketchum theater company The Spot will be accepting virtual auditions for its upcoming Young Company project. Area students in grades 9-12 with interests in the performing arts, technical theater or video production are encouraged to submit virtual auditions by Friday, Oct. 16.

The Spot Young Company is a tuition-free opportunity for young people to exercise their creative and performative muscles on a professional stage. Since current health guidelines have led The Spot to remain closed to in-person productions, the Young Company is going digital this year, taking the form of a series of semi-live streamed vignettes showcasing each performer’s talents in solo and small ensemble pieces.

Students interested in participating should submit a 90 second video audition via Google Drive to education@spotsunvalley.com. For further details on the audition process, virtual and in-person rehearsal schedules, and the streaming plan, visit spotsunvalley.com/spotyoungcompany or email education@spotsunvalley.com.

Load comments