The Hailey Public Library will host “Restoring the Wood River to Health” via Zoom on Thursday, August 12, at 5:30 p.m.
In the fourth talk in the library’s “Our Water” series, Wood River Land Trust Restoration Specialist Ryan Santo will examine factors that reduce quality fish and wildlife habitat and current restoration efforts.
Santo is the restoration specialist for the Land Trust. Originally from New Jersey, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Aquaculture from the State University of New York–Cobleskill. He has spent the last 14 years monitoring endangered salmon and steelhead populations in the Snake and Upper Columbia River basins.
Santo has worked throughout the Northwest with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and, more recently, with the Nez Perce Tribe.
“The healthier the Big Wood River is the better it’s able to slow and retain water during dry spells. This increases water quality and helps maintain a vibrant riparian ecosystem for people and wildlife,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and community engagement coordinator, “The river is one of our community’s crown jewels and the Land Trust is working hard to apply cutting edge science to their river restoration work.”
To attend, RSVP to kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
