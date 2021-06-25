The Sun Valley Museum of Art will close a block of Fifth Street in Ketchum today, June 25, from 5-7 p.m. to hold a street party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the organization, which was founded as the Sun Valley Center for the Arts in 1971.
The public is invited to join current and former SVMoA staff, board members, teachers and alumni. There will be refreshments, donated by Warfield Distillery & Brewery, and live music from Tibbles and Sword outside the museum at 191 Fifth St. The party will include a tour of SVMoA’s current exhibition, “Clay, Silver, Ink: Sun Valley Center at 50,” in small groups.
“Clay, Silver, Ink” is guest-curated by artists Jim Romberg, Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ director of ceramics from 1973-1986, and Peter de Lory, who began teaching in 1974 and was director of photography from 1976-1979 and during the summers of 1982 and 1983.
For more info go to svmoa.org.
