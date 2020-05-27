Earlier in May, the Sun Valley Museum of Art confirmed the cancellation of a concert by the Steve Miller Band, set to be the first in its annual summer concert series that also featured Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Gregory Alan Isakov.
Last Thursday, the museum announced the cancellation of both Harper’s rescheduled performance and the originally scheduled August concert by Isakov. Both musicians recently announced a slew of tour date cancellations.
A statement published on the museum’s social media accounts confirms the decision, saying, “For the first time in over 40 years, Sun Valley Museum of Art will not be gathering our community for outdoor live concerts. While we’re devastated over the whole situation, we’re strategizing how we can continue connecting you to live performances, so stay tuned!”
Visit svmoa.org for details.
