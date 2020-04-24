Sun Valley Economic Development has partnered with U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce to participate in the “Support Local Gems” small-business initiative today.
“April 24 will serve as an all-day celebration of the local businesses that make our communities thrive,” SVED said in a statement.
The organization encourages patronize small businesses online, buy gift cards for future use, order takeout, write a review, “or simply saying thank you to the businesses you frequent most often in your daily life.”
Starting on April 27, Idaho Commerce and Visit Idaho will continue to promote the project with stories and resources on visitidaho.org.
“There is no question that COVID-19 has had a significant disrupting effect on all our lives,” SVED said. “Now more than ever, it’s important to support the small businesses in the Gem State that provide local jobs, services, and unquantifiable community value.”
