Passes for both in-person attendance and a “Virtual Experience” option are now on sale for the 24th annual Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference, scheduled for June 25-28.
Pass options include the All-Access Festival Pass, Festival Pass, Virtual Pass and Movement Pass. All passes except the Movement Pass will have full access to all online-session content through July 31. Passes can be purchased online at sunvalleywellness.org, where other event details can also be found. Due to space limitations in certain venues, tickets for individual speaker presentations are not available. Individual tickets for special workshops can be purchased online.
The festival will offer a wide range of wellness programs. In addition to featuring more than 30 presentations and workshops from leading wellness experts, it will offer a new outdoor Experience Park showcasing vendors, music, food and movement classes, as well as guided outdoor wellness adventures, such as holistic hiking, forest foraging and mountain meditations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In