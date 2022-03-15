Sun Valley City Council members unanimously approved revisions to the city’s policy manual last week to clarify how the mayor sets the agenda for the council’s meetings.
The council approved changes that provide a clear means for City Council members to request that the mayor put a matter on the meeting agenda for their consideration.
The mayor sets the agenda for City Council meetings and votes. City Council members took up the issue because of disagreements between the mayor and a council member about whether some matters should be on the council’s agenda.
The change clarifies that council members have an approved means of requesting that matters be placed on the agenda, and that the mayor does not have absolute power over the agendas.
If the mayor declines to put an item on a City Council agenda, the council can vote to amend the agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In