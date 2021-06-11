Sun Valley Resort announced its summer 2021 operations Wednesday, with the Roundhouse Gondola and Christmas chairlift on Bald Mountain to start running on June 26 for lift-served hiking and biking.
The gondola and chairlift will run Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lift tickets available at sunvalley.com for a discounted price. Tickets can also be purchased at the River Run ticket office from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday. People are advised to check the Summer Trails Report for trail conditions and openings throughout the summer due to elk-calving closures and forest-improvement work.
The Roundhouse restaurant will also open for summer on June 26 and operate for lunch Thursdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available. The Roundhouse is not taking reservations this summer.
Free yoga at River Run will commence on June 26 and run every Tuesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. through Sept. 11.
Due to a federal mandate, guests recreating on Bald Mountain must wear masks when unable to physically distance themselves from others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In