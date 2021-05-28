Discounts on season passes for the 2021-22 winter season at Sun Valley Resort will end Tuesday, June 1.
Sun Valley season-pass holders will receive 20% off nightly accommodations at the Sun Valley Lodge or Sun Valley Inn if reservations are booked by Sept. 6.
The Challenger Pass for adults 30 and older—which offers skiing or snowboarding at Bald Mountain, Dollar Mountain and Snowbasin Resort in Utah, with no blackout dates and other benefits—is being sold for $1,859. The Challenger Pass for young adults ages 13-29 costs $1,099. The 15-Day Plus Pass currently costs $1,039. Numerous other passes are also on sale.
Pass benefits include 50% off summer lift tickets.
For more information, go to sunvalley.com.
