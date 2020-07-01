The city of Sun Valley has opted to not extend the paved Trail Creek Pathway an additional 700 feet, connecting it to Boundary Campground, due to red tape and additional costs that would be incurred to excavate and add a rock retaining wall.
The city had planned to extend the asphalt path, used by bikers and pedestrians, an additional 2,200 feet. On Tuesday, the city opted to end the path just before a sign for the Sawtooth National Forest, to avoid additional cost and involvement from the state’s Historic Preservation Office.
In total, the city chose to save roughly $300,000 by not extending the path an additional 700 feet to reach Boundary Campground.
In addition, the city has chosen to budget $33,000 for COVID-19 compensation for city employees who may be harmed by the pandemic through loss of income from overtime opportunities, particularly in the Sun Valley Police Department, which often assists with security for large events such as the Allen & Co. conference. How that money would be distributed is still being discussed, but the amount, if given to all 33 city employees, would be $1,000 for each.
The city’s next council meeting is scheduled for July 2 at 4 p.m.
