Following the conclusion of a successful 2020 virtual summer season, the Sun Valley Music Festival has announced a new board president. Previous president Sue Monson completed her second term in the role on Aug. 20, at which point newly elected president Judy Getto stepped into the role.
Monson served as president for three and a half of her nine years on the board, leading the nonprofit through a period of growth, helping to launch the new winter season offering and guiding the organization through this reimagined summer. During her time as president, the festival also rebranded from its old name, Sun Valley Summer Symphony.
“I am honored to follow Sue Monson as president of the Sun Valley Music Festival board,” Getto said in a press release last week. “The festival is an integral part of the fabric of our community, providing classical music throughout the year with the summer and winter seasons, year-round music education for the children of our valley, and, as we have experienced during this unique summer, innovative, inspiring, and entertaining video programs. This is an organization that meets every challenge. I hope to do the same.”
