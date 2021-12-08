The Sun Valley City Council approved on Dec. 2 a set of revisions to plans to subdivide and build 43 townhouse units on the “Sunshine Parcel,” an approximately 4.6-acre site in Elkhorn Village.
Council members voted 3-0 to allow Texas-based Timberline Real Estate Partners to revise a preliminary plat approved by the council in January. The developer had planned to build 49 units in three phases on the site, in a development called Sunshine Townhomes.
The revisions reduce the unit count in Phase 1 from 25 to 19, thereby reducing the total unit count in the development from 49 to 43. Changes also reduce the number of unassigned guest parking spaces and increase connectivity to the adjacent city bike path.
The site is bordered by Village Way, Indian Springs Lane and Angani Way, adjacent to the Indian Springs and Sunburst condominium complexes.
Amid concerns about parking and access to the existing developments during construction, the council applied several special conditions of approval.
The planned first phase calls for developing the southern side of the site.
