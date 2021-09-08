The city of Sun Valley has increased its fiscal year 2021 budget by more than $4 million.
City Council members approved on Sept. 2 an amended budget of $12.97 million, up from the original budget amount of approximately $8.84 million.
The 2021 fiscal year started on Oct. 1, 2020, and ends on Sept. 30.
The additional revenue came primarily from an approximately $3.3 million payment from the Idaho Transportation Department that was negotiated as part of a plan for the agency to transfer ownership of Sun Valley Road to the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley. The city plans to use the money to rebuild the road.
The city also received approximately $155,000 from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Administrator Walt Femling said.
The city has also brought in more than $2 million in receipts from local-option taxes, up from the $1.75 million projected in the budget, Femling said. In addition, the city has received more revenue than anticipated from building permits, he said.
Sun Valley has adopted a budget of approximately $13.65 million for fiscal year 2022, which starts Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In