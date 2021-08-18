The Sun Valley City Council approved on Aug. 5 the final plat of 12 new residential lots in the White Clouds subdivision, in a vacant land area northwest of Trail Creek Road.
The lots bordering Sun Peak Drive are being established by a division of Sun Valley Resort called Sun Valley Resort Property. The two vacant lots that will be divided are 2.7 and 9 acres.
Some neighbors of the site voiced opposition to the subdivision plan, saying that that the density would be too high and that new houses in the area would increase traffic and noise. One said development in the area would create roadway hazards for people and pets. Three neighbors told the City Council that they were told by Sun Valley Resort Property officials that the land would not be developed.
Tim Silva, president of Sun Valley Co. and previous general manager of the resort, said marketing materials for the White Clouds area indicated that the land would be developed.
“We try to be good neighbors at all times,” Silva said.
