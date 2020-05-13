The 2020 Summer’s End-Draper Rendezvous Music Festival has been postponed to August 2021 over COVID-19 concerns, founder Luke Henry announced Tuesday. The festival would have taken place in Lions Park in Hailey on Aug. 17-23.
“There would be many risks—[COVID-19] cases showing up in a second wave, financial risks,” Henry said. “It took me a long time to come to this decision. It breaks my heart to be letting people down and not be bringing music here this summer, but it’s hard to pull something off with so much uncertainty. Ultimately, I think postponing this is best thing for our community.”
Artists slated to perform this summer included rock group The Mother Hips, bluegrass ensemble Kitchen Dwellers and jazz/funk group The Jauntee, in addition to at least 60 others.
