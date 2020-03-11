A proposed single-plastics ordinance drafted by the Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club advanced past its first City Council reading Monday after receiving unanimous council support.
If passed in April, the ordinance will prohibit single-use plastics at special events and require vendors to provide an “environmental resiliency plan” outlining their type(s) of packaging used, the recycling and composting options they plan to provide for customers and their plans to feature or encourage regionally produced products.
“I have to compliment you on your remarkably well-done presentation. I’m still thinking about it,” Mayor Martha Burke told W.A.T.E.R. club members on Monday, referring to their Feb. 24 ordinance introduction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In