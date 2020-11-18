Eighty-one aftershocks from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake earlier this year were recorded near Stanley over the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The strongest aftershock between Nov. 11-Nov. 17 measured 4.3 on the Richter scale and occurred at 3:54 a.m. Friday, with an epicenter 15 miles northwest of Stanley. The tremor was felt “lightly” in the Wood River Valley, according to the USGS Community Intensity Map.
The next-strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.1 and occurred about 9 miles north-northwest of Stanley at 1:48 p.m.
Overall, the 81 aftershocks recorded this past week had a mean magnitude of 2.5.
