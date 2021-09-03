The St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that it is temporarily pausing certain elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries and procedures at its Treasure Valley (Boise, Meridian and Nampa) and Elmore locations. The policy—made effective Wednesday—was enacted because of increasing pressure on health-care facilities from a spike in COVID-19 illnesses.
In addition, St. Luke’s Magic Valley has extended its temporary pause on elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay. Beginning Thursday, certain elective outpatient surgeries and procedures were reduced to help support inpatient care needs, St. Luke’s stated.
St. Luke’s medical centers in the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and Elmore County have paused elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay since mid-August.
“St. Luke’s will continue to evaluate the cancellation of future impacted elective procedures on a regular basis,” a St. Luke’s news release states. “Impacted patients will be contacted directly.”
St. Luke’s hospitals in McCall and the Wood River Valley are not currently canceling any scheduled elective surgeries and procedures.
“Due to the rapidly escalating COVID surge throughout our community, we are doing all we can to ensure we have capacity to support growing inpatient volumes of both COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer of St. Luke’s Boise, Elmore and McCall.
Covid is back. What are our Mayors doing about it? Crickets. Are they even all vaccinated themselves?
