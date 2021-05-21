The Spur Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to inspiring effective philanthropy in the Wood River Valley, gave $364,012 in grants to 21 local nonprofit organizations in the first of four grant cycles offered this year. This recent grant cycle was open to all 70-plus nonprofits that “actively serve the local community,” states a press release. Twenty-six grant proposals were received. The average amount distributed per grant was $17,334.
Spur’s grants process requires applicants to declare specific goals to be achieved with the funding. Grant recipients must report back to Spur about the results achieved, lessons learned and the future of the work supported by the grant.
“The reporting process assures accountability but also fosters confidence in the ongoing work of a grantee,” Spur Executive Director Sally Gillespie said. “We take a partnership approach to helping strategically focused and effective organizations pursue their missions. One of the largest pools of money in this granting cycle came from the Marilyn Rivera Memorial Fund.
Gillespie said 40% of granting went to education programs, 35% to health and human service-related causes and 25% to environmental or animal causes.
Spur is introducing an online catalog of needs and opportunities related to the proposals they received. The catalog can be accessed via Spur’s website. Anyone can donate online to programs or funds that catch their interest. For more information visit SpurFoundation.org or call Spur at 208-450-2600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In